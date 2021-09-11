  1. Home
  3. Despite Capture Prisoners Get Mass Support Across Palestinian Territories

Despite Capture Prisoners Get Mass Support Across Palestinian Territories

Published September 11th, 2021 - 07:17 GMT
Arab Israeli protesters demonstrate in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm
Arab Israeli protesters demonstrate in the mostly Arab city of Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, on Sept. 10, 2021, to denounce punitive measures taken by the Israel Prison Service against Palestinian prisoners, after six of them escaped from the northern Gilboa prison. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

ALBAWABA – It’s a sad day for Palestinians. Four of the six prisoners, seen as heroes by Palestinians and who escaped from the Israeli top security Jalboa prison have been captured by Israeli police.

The latest has been the capture of two more prisoners. Zakaria Zubeidi and Mahmoud Arida were caught Saturday one day after  Yacoub Qadri and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah were arrested. Both of them belong to Islamic Jihad and had been hiding in the Arab city of Nazareth.

Zubeideh and Mohmoud Arida were reportedly found in a truck garage in the Arab town of Umm al-Ghanam.

The final two - making up the six escapees - are still at large; they have not been found but the Israeli police is stepping up the search in what is seen as an embarrassing episode for Israeli security.

Meanwhile protests continued across the Palestinians occupied land in support of the prisoners 

 


