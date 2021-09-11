Despite Capture Prisoners Get Mass Support Across Palestinian Territories

ALBAWABA – It’s a sad day for Palestinians. Four of the six prisoners, seen as heroes by Palestinians and who escaped from the Israeli top security Jalboa prison have been captured by Israeli police.

Another sad news. The Israeli army announces the arrest of two other Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Israeli Gilboa prison through a tunnel they dug.



The latest has been the capture of two more prisoners. Zakaria Zubeidi and Mahmoud Arida were caught Saturday one day after Yacoub Qadri and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah were arrested. Both of them belong to Islamic Jihad and had been hiding in the Arab city of Nazareth.

Zubeideh and Mohmoud Arida were reportedly found in a truck garage in the Arab town of Umm al-Ghanam.

The final two - making up the six escapees - are still at large; they have not been found but the Israeli police is stepping up the search in what is seen as an embarrassing episode for Israeli security.

Meanwhile protests continued across the Palestinians occupied land in support of the prisoners