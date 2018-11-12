Despite Flurry of Talks No Sign Yet of New Lebanese Cabinet

Lebanese Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, seen in this November 9, 2015 picture. (AFP Photo/FAYEZ NURELDINE)

Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Monday met with Speaker Nabih Berri in the latest flurry of activity regarding government formation, according to local media reports.

The two are expected to discuss the government formation process, primarily the most recent representation obstacle concerning the so-called independent Sunni MPs from outside the Future Movement.

Bassil is then expected to head to Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Downtown residence to meet with the premier-designate for further talks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.