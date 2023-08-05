Diplomatic Sparks: Lebanon's minister stirs tensions with Kuwait

ALBAWABA - In a development that has strained diplomatic relations between Lebanon and Kuwait, Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam's recent statement requesting Kuwait's financial assistance for the reconstruction of wheat silos at the port of Beirut has caused a stir.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah, expressed strong disapproval and astonishment at the Lebanese Economy Minister's remarks, alleging that they ran contrary to basic political norms and demonstrated a lack of comprehension of Kuwait's decision-making processes. He emphasized that Kuwait has a rich history of supporting sisterly and friendly nations, but categorically opposes any interference in its internal affairs.

Calling for immediate clarification, Kuwait urged Economy Minister Amin Salam to retract his statement in an effort to safeguard the long-standing positive bilateral relations between the two countries.

Abdullah Jassem Al-Mudaifer, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Kuwaiti National Assembly, underscored Kuwait's commitment to being a nation of institutions, asserting that the funds of the Kuwaiti people are not managed with a simple stroke of the pen. He cited that matters of practical implications, such as foreign loans, require prior approval from the National Assembly.

Lebanese MP Jirrah Al-Fawzan joined the chorus for clarification from Kuwait's Foreign Ministry, denoting the statement as a breach of protocol in a country governed by institutions.

In a press conference, Economy Minister Amin Salam promptly clarified his intentions, stating that his choice of words using the colloquial expression "with a simple stroke of the pen" was misunderstood. He clarified that he did not intend to bypass Kuwait's constitutional and legal procedures and reiterated his deep respect for Kuwait's sovereign decision-making processes.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed the strength of the relationship between Lebanon and Kuwait, emphasizing the significance of Kuwait's continuous support over the years. He stressed the importance of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, recognizing Kuwait's robust political civilization rooted in their society.