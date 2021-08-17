Does Anybody Know Where Ashraf Ghani Is?

ALBAWABA - Just where is Ashraf Ghani, the now former president of Afghanistan. Nobody really knows! He sort of disappeared geographically.

Some are guessing he is in Tajikistan, some are saying he in in Uzbekistan, and still others are saying he is in Oman after the first two countries refused to host him after he fled the country once the Taliban entered Kabul.

Media outlets and the social media has been going crazy in speculation. India Today is saying Ghani is now definitely in Oman after Tajikistan denied him landing rights, waiting to go to the US as he is a dual national and has an American passport.

Here comes Ashraf Ghani!



Ashraf Ghani is a U.S. (and Afghanistan) citizen. The deposed Afghan president was denied landing in Tajikistan. He's now in Oman, which may not accept him either.



He could now be heading for the US. Can America not accept its own citizen? I doubt it. — Mustafa Malik (@malik_in_dc) August 16, 2021

One post asks “what have they done to our president. Where is the resignation of the 72-year-old ex-President? Why would he go to Oman if he has lived in the UK for more than 20 years?” After all, he is anthropologists by training and has a doctoral degree, so maybe to look for a job!

Why is Ashraf ghani’s fb page deleted after a post ? What have they done to our President? Where is the resignation of President ghani? Why would he go oman if he has lived in Uk for more than 20 years ? — Zabi🇦🇫 (@ZAbii04) August 17, 2021

With the UK angle the plot thickens. Another post, one relying on a “flight tracker” asks “If Ashraf Ghani is in Oman who is landing in Abu Dhabi from Termez? Could he have gone there? Would Abu Dhabi host him to get back at the Taliban and Qatar, maybe?

If he Ashraf Ghani is in Oman. Who is this landing in Abu Dhabi from Termez? pic.twitter.com/XCFrvgtqUe — mike larkin (@profmikelarkin) August 16, 2021

But this post is a one off and the likely bet continues to be Oman, but another post suggests Oman may not accept him either and therefore Muscat, if he is there, would be a temporary abode for the United States, but wonders he if Washington would accept one of its own citizens.

Nothing is right about the president @ashrafghani until he comes ahead & talks on media. As for as i know, He is arrived in #Oman. Pres. & his team faced a conspiracy, a plot, organized nationally & internationally. We will stand for the better #Afghanistan,we don’t quite. pic.twitter.com/ZVzsijUo3r — Kabir Haqmal (@Haqmal) August 15, 2021

But no matter for the time being. Other reports suggest when Ghani fled the country abroad a helicopter had had bags full of money but some of these had to be left behind because they couldn’t be squeezed into the chopper.

#AfghanistanCrisis | Quoting the Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian official news agency TASS reported that the 72-year-old President fled Afghanistan aboard a helicopter packed with money.https://t.co/MGVgzsAPpz — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 16, 2021

Afghanistan's President Flees Country With A Huge Amount Of Money

Western-backed Afghan leader, Ashraf Ghani, departed his country with a helicopter full of money and he was forced to leave some cash at the airport. He is reported to flee to Tajikistanhttps://t.co/x8xrri1gmy — Yasin Aslan (@yasinaslan36) August 16, 2021

Where ever he is, he is sure to have pots of money to tie him over but that's also because of the billions of dollars the Americans poured into introducing a semblance of democracy into Afghanistan over the past 20 years.