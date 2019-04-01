Does Trump up Has Anything up His Sleeves?

A Central American migrant that hopes to reach the United States, climbs the US-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico. (AFP/ File)

White House officials are warning that US President Donald Trump is serious about closing the border with Mexico to tackle the “crisis” there.

“It certainly isn’t a bluff. You can take the president seriously," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Sunday.

She further defended the decision to cut aid to the three Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras over the US immigration problem, asserting that "We need to send a message."

The White House counselor added that Congress "can fix this," referring the influx of immigrants and refugee seekers through the southern border.

"Congress can fix the problem of immigration that they’ve failed to fix. This president is looking at the metrics," Conway said, adding that the country has "never seen a surge" in immigration "like this."