Trump claims he can end Ukraine war if re-elected

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in a speech to conservative activists that he would be able to end Russia's war on Ukraine and avert a World War III if he were re-elected president in 2024.

In his speech at the CPAC forum, former US President Trump claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day and prevent "World War Three" if he gets elected next year ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/xcT1v2oEjy — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 5, 2023

Trump reasserted his previous claims that the world may be heading towards World War III.

"I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Donald Trump says he will "very easily prevent World War III" if he once again becomes US President.



The former reality TV star says he will end the war between Russia and Ukraine before he even arrives at the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/bntE0CQR0C — Go Radio (@thisisgoradio) March 5, 2023

Thanks to the "great relationship" he maintains with Vladimir Putin, Trump said the the Russian president will listen to him.

He claimed that he can end the war when re-elected and before he reaches the Oval Office. A settlement "will take me no longer than one day," he said.