  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Trump claims he can end Ukraine war if re-elected

Trump claims he can end Ukraine war if re-elected

Published March 6th, 2023 - 07:48 GMT
Trump
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in a speech to conservative activists that he would be able to end Russia's war on Ukraine and avert a World War III if he were re-elected president in 2024.

Trump reasserted his previous claims that the world may be heading towards World War III.

"I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). 

Thanks to the "great relationship" he maintains with Vladimir Putin, Trump said the the Russian president will listen to him.

He claimed that he can end the war when re-elected and before he reaches the Oval Office. A settlement "will take me no longer than one day," he said.

Tags:Donald TrumpUSPresidentWarRussiaCPACWorld War III

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...