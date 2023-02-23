  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Donald Trump daughter Ivanka, husband subpoenaed

Donald Trump daughter Ivanka, husband subpoenaed

Published February 23rd, 2023 - 10:06 GMT
Ivanka Trump, her husband and two children.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: (L-R) Ivanka Trump, Theo Kushner, Jared Kushner and Joseph Kushner attend the funeral of Ivana Trump at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in the heart of Washington.

Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed both to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the Capitol attack, according to major news outlets, such as the New York Times, USA Today, among others.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland appointed Smith three months ago to head two probes involving Trump, who is running for president for a second term in 2024.

The first probe involved Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida mansion after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election’s results.

Earlier this month, media outlets reported that the former US vice-president Mike Pence, the former national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, were subpoenaed by Smith in his investigations.

Tags:USIvanka TrmpDonald TrumpJared Kushnersubpoenaed

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...