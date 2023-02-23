Donald Trump daughter Ivanka, husband subpoenaed

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building in the heart of Washington.

BREAKING: Ivanka and Jared have been SUBPOENAED by special counsel Jack smith. https://t.co/Bqww8fmIQL — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) February 22, 2023

Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed both to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the Capitol attack, according to major news outlets, such as the New York Times, USA Today, among others.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland appointed Smith three months ago to head two probes involving Trump, who is running for president for a second term in 2024.

The first probe involved Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents he retained at his Florida mansion after leaving the White House in January 2021.

The law recognizes a spousal privilege but there’s no parent -child privilege inside a grand jury room: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation https://t.co/rx49xL9xjI via @MSNBC — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) February 23, 2023

The second investigation is looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election’s results.

Earlier this month, media outlets reported that the former US vice-president Mike Pence, the former national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, were subpoenaed by Smith in his investigations.