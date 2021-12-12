  1. Home
  3. Don't Invade Ukraine! G7 Leaders Warn Russia

Published December 12th, 2021 - 12:18 GMT
G7 leaders warn Russia of any move against Ukraine
(L-R) Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attend a plenary session on the first day of the G7 foreign ministers summit in Liverpool, north-west England on December 11, 2021. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
G7 leaders have met in the UK on Saturday in an effort to present a united front against Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to galvanize support from participants from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to discourage Russia from taking military action on its neighbor, which was part of the old Soviet Union.

Other countries that will attend the meeting as guests included Australia, India and South Korea.

"The foreign secretary will urge G7 foreign and development ministers to present a united front against malign behavior -- including Russian posturing towards Ukraine -- and to pledge security and economic support to defend 'the frontiers of freedom' around the world," the British government said in a statement.


"This call follows pledges by NATO allies to stand up to Russian aggression on the Ukrainian border, warning any incursion by Russia will be a serious strategic error and yield severe consequences."

Those attending the G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay will also talk about the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and Ethiopia.

"This weekend the world's most influential democracies will take a stand against aggressors who seek to undermine liberty and send a clear message that we are a united front," Truss said in a statement.

"I want G7 countries to deepen ties in areas like trade, investment, technology and security so we can defend and advance freedom and democracy across the world. I will be pushing that point over the next few days."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:RussiaG7G7 leadersG7 meetingukUkraine

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

