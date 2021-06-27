  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Double Blasts Shake India's Jammu Airport

Double Blasts Shake India's Jammu Airport

Published June 27th, 2021 - 09:37 GMT
two blasts occurred in Jammu airport
There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. (AFP)
Highlights
The two blasts occurred within a gap of five minutes, with the first ripping off the roof of a building.

Two explosions, within a gap of five minutes, rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The first blast, which took place around 1.45am, ripped off the roof of a building at the technical area of the airport manned by the Air Force. The second one was on the ground.

Also ReadIndia Reports Less Than 100,000 Covid CasesIndia Reports Less Than 100,000 Covid Cases

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. Investigation is on and further details are awaited,” a defence spokesperson said.


The area was sealed by security forces within minutes.

A high level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, sources said.

Jammu airport is a civil airport with the runway and the ATC under the IAF.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Two explosionsJammuJammu airportIndia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...