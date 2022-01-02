Dozen Deaths in Jammu and Kashmir Temple Stampede

  1. Home
Published January 2nd, 2022 - 06:42 GMT
12 people killed in temple stampede in Jammu and Kashmir
At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of January 1, 2022 as thousands of pilgrims massed to offer prayers, officials said. (Photo by NNIS / AFP)
Stampede occurs at Hindu temple due to heavy rush of devotees, say officials

At least 12 people were killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede at the Hindu temple in Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday, police said.

The stampede occurred near the gate three of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu province due to the heavy rush of devotees who came to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, according to administrative officials.

Senior police officer Mukesh Singh confirmed the death toll, adding that 14 people were also injured in the incident.


The Vaishno Devi Temple is an important Hindu temple dedicated to Vaishno Devi (Goddess Durga) located in the Katra region at the Trikuta Mountains.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed distress over the incident and offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

They wished speedy recovery to the injured while Modi said he is personally monitoring the situation.

Meantime, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a high-level inquiry was ordered into the stampede.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

