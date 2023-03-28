Dozens killed in migrant facility fire on US-Mexico border

ALBAWABA - Dozens were killed after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in northern Mexico, near the border with the United States border.

There was a discrepancy in the number of deaths. Government sources told Reuters that 10 people were killed in the blaze, while volunteer rescue workers said 39 migrants were dead.

At least 10 dead after fire at migrant facility in northern Mexico near US border https://t.co/zQgkcp92Gq — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 28, 2023

The cause of the fire in the building at the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juarez, near to the border with El Paso, Texas, was yet to be revealed by the authorities.