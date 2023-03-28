  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Dozen killed in fire at migrant facility on US-Mexico border

Dozens killed in migrant facility fire on US-Mexico border

Published March 28th, 2023 - 07:19 GMT
Mexico

ALBAWABA - Dozens were killed after a fire broke out at a migrant facility in northern Mexico, near the border with the United States border.

There was a discrepancy in the number of deaths. Government sources told Reuters that 10 people were killed in the blaze, while volunteer rescue workers said 39 migrants were dead.

The cause of the fire in the building at the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juarez, near to the border with El Paso, Texas, was yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Tags:MexicoU.S.Fire

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...