  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Dozens bodies still waiting to be claimed in India

Dozens bodies still waiting to be claimed in India

Published June 6th, 2023 - 06:51 GMT
India
(Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

ALBAWABA A hospital is preparing to embalm the unidentified victims of the most devastating train crash in India this century. 

Also ReadAt least 50 dead in train crash in IndiaAt least 50 dead in train crash in India

Over 100 bodies remain unclaimed by their families, necessitating urgent action.

To undertake this task, anatomy and forensic experts have been summoned to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. 

They will carry out the crucial process of preserving the bodies in the hospital's mortuary, which lacks refrigeration facilities and is already strained due to the high number of casualties.

It has been four days since the collision of three trains in the state of Odisha, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 278 lives. 

Among the victims were numerous migrant laborers who were traveling in the lower class carriages of the trains.

A senior police official informed Reuters that there is a detailed list containing specifications of each body. 

However, first, the relatives are allowed to view the graphic images of the bodies to identify their missing loved ones.

The Railway Board recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a federal agency, take charge of investigating the cause of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the South-Eastern Circle initiated a separate investigation on Monday.

Tags:IndiaCrushtrain

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...