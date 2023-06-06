Dozens bodies still waiting to be claimed in India

ALBAWABA A hospital is preparing to embalm the unidentified victims of the most devastating train crash in India this century.

Over 100 bodies remain unclaimed by their families, necessitating urgent action.

To undertake this task, anatomy and forensic experts have been summoned to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

They will carry out the crucial process of preserving the bodies in the hospital's mortuary, which lacks refrigeration facilities and is already strained due to the high number of casualties.

It has been four days since the collision of three trains in the state of Odisha, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 278 lives.

Among the victims were numerous migrant laborers who were traveling in the lower class carriages of the trains.

A senior police official informed Reuters that there is a detailed list containing specifications of each body.

However, first, the relatives are allowed to view the graphic images of the bodies to identify their missing loved ones.

The Railway Board recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a federal agency, take charge of investigating the cause of the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety for the South-Eastern Circle initiated a separate investigation on Monday.