Dozens Injured in Explosion at a Building in Sweden’s Gothenburg

An explosion at a residential building in Sweden left at left 25 people injured, three are in critical condition, in Gothenburg city, local media revealed on Tuesday.

According to Sweden police, a probe is under the way to investigate the reason behind the blast at the building.

An #explosion hits a residential building in the Sweden's #Gothenburg，about 25 people were taken to hospital.#Göteborg pic.twitter.com/NB1KMR2F3p — 鳳凰網 Ifeng (@IFENG__official) September 28, 2021

Video and images of the building was widely shared on social media where frontlines were seen surrounding the area and a gray smoke can be seen coming out of the residential building in Sweden's Gothenburg.