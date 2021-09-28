  1. Home
Dozens Injured in Explosion at a Building in Sweden's Gothenburg

Published September 28th, 2021 - 07:29 GMT
Blast hit Sweden's residential building.
Blast hit Sweden's residential building.

An explosion at a residential building in Sweden left at left 25 people injured, three are in critical condition, in Gothenburg city, local media revealed on Tuesday.

According to Sweden police, a probe is under the way to investigate the reason behind the blast at the building.

Video and images of the building was widely shared on social media where frontlines were seen surrounding the area and a gray smoke can be seen coming out of the residential building in Sweden's Gothenburg.

