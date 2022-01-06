Dozens Killed Amid Violent Protests in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan police revealed that security forces have killed "dozens" of protesters overnight in Almaty, local media reported.

According to the Kazakh police, demonstrators tried to break into government buildings amid violent protests against oil prices.

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike developed into clashes between demonstrators and the police.

BREAKING: Reports that a number of protesters have been killed in Kazakhstan — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 6, 2022

On the other hand, at least 8 policemen were killed in the unrest, according to government resources.

Last night, the president announced that un-known terror group has dominated the airport and asked for foreign interference to restore the country's stability.

Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilize peace in Kazakhstan again. Tokayev appealed for help quelling protests that he said were being led by "terrorists", AFP reported.