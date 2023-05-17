Dozens of Palestinians injured in Joseph tomb storm

ALBAWABA - Tens of Palestinians were injured by bullets and exposed to tear gas when the Israeli Defense Forces and settlers stormed Joseph's tomb, east of Nablus.

Thread: The largest Israeli incursion to Joseph Tomb in Nablus has just began.



Hundreds of settlers are expected to incurse the tomb pic.twitter.com/f7BT70lWAp — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 16, 2023

A Palestinian was injured by live bullets in the back area and was taken to hospital, while five others were wounded by rubber bullets and were treated in the field, on Wednesday, said Ahmad Jebril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus.

Jewish pilgrimages to Joseph’s tomb by Nablus are allowed under Oslo, however that doesn’t stop kids, yes kids (look at the faces) from attacking the site.



Meanwhile apparently what the Jews are doing is a “Talmudic Ritual meant ti defile the grave of Yusef.”#pallywood pic.twitter.com/nPqTYweIVh — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) May 17, 2023

In addition, a Palestinian was wounded in the hand as a result of being hit by a gas bomb directly, while a woman was also injured with a stun grenade. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Moreover, more than 80 Palestinians suffocated due to toxic gas.

Some houses were targeted with poisonous gas, as a result they were evacuated. Red Crescent crew were also directly targeted with gas bombs.

Dozens of settlers stormed Joeph's tomb amid heavy military escort from the occupation forces, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Nablus tonight



Thousands of soldiers are participating in the incursion to Joseph tomb to secure the entry of settlers there tonight. This is how Nablus looks like. pic.twitter.com/0tfNsiGxyW — Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) May 16, 2023

Clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out during the storming of Nablus.