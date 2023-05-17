Breaking Headline

  3. Dozens of Palestinians injured in Joseph tomb storm

Published May 17th, 2023 - 12:16 GMT
(Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tens of Palestinians were injured by bullets and exposed to tear gas when the Israeli Defense Forces and settlers stormed Joseph's tomb, east of Nablus.

A Palestinian was injured by live bullets in the back area and was taken to hospital, while five others were wounded by rubber bullets and were treated in the field, on Wednesday, said Ahmad Jebril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus.

In addition, a Palestinian was wounded in the hand as a result of being hit by a gas bomb directly, while a woman was also injured with a stun grenade. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Moreover, more than 80 Palestinians suffocated due to toxic gas.

Some houses were targeted with poisonous gas, as a result they were evacuated. Red Crescent crew were also directly targeted with gas bombs.

Dozens of settlers stormed Joeph's tomb amid heavy military escort from the occupation forces, in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

Clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli forces broke out during the storming of Nablus.

Tags:NablusJoseph's tombRed Crescent in NablusIsrael Defense ForcesPalestine

