Dozens Protest in Yemen's Taiz Calling for Houthi Leave

Yemeni protesters called for the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the capital Sanaa on Monday, February 28. (AFP/ File Photo)

Dozens of people demonstrated in the Yemeni province of Taiz on Saturday to demand completing the liberation of the province from Houthi militias.

The pro-Iranian group still controls vast areas, including vital ones east of Yemen's most populated city.

Protesters held banners calling on the legitimate government and the Saudi- led coalition supporting it to quickly complete the liberation of the province and implement the agreements on Houthi militias’ withdrawal from Hodeidah province.

The demonstration was organized in response to an invitation by a committee supporting the National Army in Taiz province.

It requested people to storm the streets and demand the government to complete the liberation process and break the siege imposed by Houthi militias on the city for more than four years now.

This article has been adapted from its original source.