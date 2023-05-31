Breaking Headline

Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Published May 31st, 2023 - 07:41 GMT
Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
(AFP / Ahmad GHARABLI)

ALBAWABA - Dozens of extremist settlers stormed, on Wednesday, Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy security from the heavily armed Israeli occupation police.

Palestinian media outlets said that "dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate."

It stated that "the settlers carried out provocative tours in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern region of it, and listened to explanations about the alleged temple."

The Israeli occupation forces impose strict measures in the vicinity of the mosque and the Old City, targeting Jerusalemites with attacks. 

Almost every day, Al-Aqsa is reported to be subjected to settler incursions, in an attempt to change the status quo in Al-Aqsa, and to divide it temporally and spatially.

