Dozens of settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

ALBAWABA - Dozens of extremist settlers stormed, on Wednesday, Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy security from the heavily armed Israeli occupation police.

Palestinian media outlets said that "dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa, from the side of the Mughrabi Gate."

It stated that "the settlers carried out provocative tours in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern region of it, and listened to explanations about the alleged temple."

عشرات المستوطنين يقتحمون #المسجد_الأقصى المبارك من جهة باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي#قنا #فلسطينhttps://t.co/yY0MnMoEGD pic.twitter.com/uSJtaLeVT0 — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) May 31, 2023

The Israeli occupation forces impose strict measures in the vicinity of the mosque and the Old City, targeting Jerusalemites with attacks.

Almost every day, Al-Aqsa is reported to be subjected to settler incursions, in an attempt to change the status quo in Al-Aqsa, and to divide it temporally and spatially.