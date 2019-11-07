Dramatic Last Days of Al-Baghdadi Retold by His Brother

A brother of ISIS boss Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made several round trips from Syria to Istanbul as one of the terror chief's most trusted envoys in the months before his death, according to intelligence officials.

Juma, one of Baghdadi's three brothers, was detected crossing the border at the end of last year and continued to return to Turkey until his last known visit in April, Iraqi intelligence sources revealed.

'He was delivering messages from ISIS commanders in Iraq. The state of their forces, money, logistics, routes,' an agent told The National. '[He] was in contact with commanders here [in Iraq].'

Baghdadi blew himself up, along with two of his children, during a raid by US special forces on his heavily-fortified compound in Idlib, northwestern Syria, on October 26.

Iraqi officers, working alongside their US counterparts, believe Juma crossed the border freely rather than being smuggled on the 1,500 mile round trips.

A source told Iraqi intelligence he had met with a courier who was passing packages via a designated middleman to Baghdadi's brother.

Juma would then take them back to the ISIS leader in northern Syria so that Baghdadi could be kept informed of his troops' movements in Iraq.

Iraqi intelligence could not say whether these messages were personally delivered to Baghdadi by his brother, telling The National they were unable to track him into the terrorist-ridden desert.

At the time they were certain that the ISIS leader was holed up on the eastern side of Syria in Deir Ezzor.

They could only track Jamu as far as Idlib, a city just 15 miles from Turkish border.

Unbeknown to them this was the city where Baghdadi's compound was to be blown apart months later by US special forces.

'Now, we think that he just came across five clicks (five kilometres) away from the border to meet Al Baghdadi,' an Iraqi agent told The National.

'We don't know if the Turks knew this or not.'

Not only was Juma delivering intelligence on ISIS' operations in Iraq, but the officials told The National he was also passing information on the jihadists' work in Turkey.

Istanbul has been the scene of several attacks by Islamic State or its affiliates, notably a nightclub on New Year's Eve, at Sultanahmet Square near Hagia Sophia and at its airport.

There are scant details about Juma, no picture or details on his appearance or age have been made available.





US special forces captured two men during their raid on Baghdadi's compound. It is not known if one of them is Juma or if he was staying at the hideout.

At some stage, he is understood to have become Baghdadi's personal bodyguard and was closest to the chief of the four Baghdadi brethren.

On Wednesday, Turkey announced it had captured one of the wives of Baghdadi, along with his sister and brother-in-law.

Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.

Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives. One of his aides has said he the shadowy IS leader had four wives, the maximum number he can have at one time under Islamic law.

'We caught his wife, but we didn't make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time,' Erdogan said, while criticizing the United States for leading a 'communications campaign' about Baghdadi's slaying.

Erdogan's announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi's elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in the town of Azaz, in Aleppo province in northwestern Syria.

The area is part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out military incursions to chase away IS militants and Kurdish fighters, starting in 2016.

Allied Syrian groups manage the area known as the Euphrates Shield zone.

Awad was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.

A Turkish official said the 65-year-old sister is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group and called her capture an intelligence 'gold mine.' Authorities had posted a picture of the sister.

It was not Immediately clear if Awad's capture led to intelligence that allowed for the detention of the wife.

The raid that killed al-Baghdadi was a major blow to his extremist group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats by the U.S-led coalition and Syrian and Iraqi allies.

Al-Baghdadi's aide, a Saudi, was killed hours after the raid, also in northwestern Syria, in a U.S. strike.

The group named a successor to al-Baghdadi days later, but little is known about him or how the group's structure has been affected by the successive blows.

Up and until his death, al-Baghdadi had moved from place to place in eastern Syria amid a tightening U.S.-led campaign against his group as IS-held territory fell bit by bit.

He ended up in Idlib, in northwestern Syria, an area controlled by a rival, al-Qaida-linked militant group.

It was not clear if any of his wives were with him at the time of the raid, during which two of his children were killed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.