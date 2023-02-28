ALBAWABA - A drone that likely targeted civilian infrastructure crashed near Moscow Tuesday, the regional governor said.

The comment by governor Andrey Vorobyov came after the defense ministry reported shooting down two Ukrainian drones in southern Russia.

#BREAKING Drone crashes near Moscow, civilian infrastructure likely targeted: governor pic.twitter.com/UBAJDi2Wg4 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 28, 2023

There are no casualties reported from the downed drone near the village of Gubastovo in Kolomna, Scoop Trade and other media reported.

It said it "is assumed that the target was a Gazprom infrastructure facility." It did not elaborate.