Drone crashes near Moscow

Published February 28th, 2023 - 12:12 GMT
ALBAWABA - A drone that likely targeted civilian infrastructure crashed near Moscow Tuesday, the regional governor said.

The comment by governor Andrey Vorobyov came after the defense ministry reported shooting down two Ukrainian drones in southern Russia.

There are no casualties reported from the downed drone near the village of Gubastovo in Kolomna, Scoop Trade and other media reported.

It said it "is assumed that the target was a Gazprom infrastructure facility." It did not elaborate.

 

