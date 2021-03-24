Dubai's Deputy Ruler Sheikh Hamdan Dies at 75

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has passed away aged 75.

Sheikh Hamdan is the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid leads funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, joined by several members of the Al Maktoum family at Zabeel Mosque pic.twitter.com/muu2MgRBF1 — The National (@TheNationalNews) March 24, 2021

The Dubai ruler posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter, adding: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return…May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”



For 50 years, Sheikh Hamdan has held the position of Minister of Finance in the UAE since the formation of its first government following the declaration of the federation in 1971.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development.

Our sincere condolences to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the loss of his brother, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry in the UAE. #حمدان_بن_راشد #حمدان_بن_راشد_ال_مكتوم #حمدان_بن_راشد_في_ذمة_الله pic.twitter.com/GKnsYwki79 — Sehteq (@Sehteq1) March 24, 2021

