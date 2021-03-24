Dubai's Deputy Ruler Sheikh Hamdan Dies at 75

  1. Home
Published March 24th, 2021 - 12:57 GMT
Sheikh Hamdan the deputy ruler of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan, the deputy ruler of Dubai was also the Minister of Finance of the UAE. (Twitter)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has passed away aged 75. 

Sheikh Hamdan is the brother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.   

The Dubai ruler posted a picture of Sheikh Hamdan on Twitter, adding: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return…May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”


For 50 years, Sheikh Hamdan has held the position of Minister of Finance in the UAE since the formation of its first government following the declaration of the federation in 1971.

He led Emirati delegations to the International Monetary Fund and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for international development. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

