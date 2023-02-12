Dutch researcher predicts another powerful quake

ALBAWABA - The Dutch researcher who allegedly predicted the devastating Turkish-Syrian earthquake said another deadly one is expected to hit Lebanon and Egypt.

Frank Hoogerbeets, 55, appeared in a YouTube video, in which he predicted another tremor, basing his conclusion on the vulnerability of both areas to seismic activity.

"I can't determine whether it will occur next week or in the next five, or 10 years," Hoogerbeats said.

Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg pic.twitter.com/qdg4xxREGf — Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) February 6, 2023

"Predicting a specific date for earthquakes is impossible," he said, explaining that scientists usually use the location of the Moon and potential climate changes as factors in their forecast.

Planetary/Seismic Update 10 February 2023.https://t.co/U2ktzUAqhQ — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 11, 2023

Hoogerbeets said that the peak of the "full moon," which was on Feb. 9-10, caused strong aftershocks. He explained that "seismic activity was also seen in the south and southeast of the map, where Lebanon is located, and on the other side of Iraq and Iran."

Lebanon’s Seismological Center responded to the Dutch researcher: "You're a liar," according to Al Jadeed News.