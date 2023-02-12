Bizarre sheep phenomenon linked to earthquake

ALBAWABA - Months ago, videos of a group of sheep from different countries were shared online as they acted weirdly and run in circles. However, following the strong earthquake in Syria and southern Turkey, some claimed the phenomenon might be linked to the quake.

Is the phenomenon of sheep moving in a circle related to this earthquake? — adnan saqqaf (@shibamir) February 9, 2023

Videos were released by multiple farmers showing their sheep walking in circles for a couple of days continuously. A phenomenon which had no logical explanation, but now might become linked to earthquakes, according to social media users.

Unusual animal behaviors are always linked to natural disasters. According to the United States Geological Survey report, rats, weasels, snakes, and centipedes reportedly left their homes and headed for safety several days before a destructive earthquake.

Experts explain that very few humans notice the smaller P wave that travels the fastest from the earthquake source and arrives before the larger S wave. But many animals with more keen senses are able to feel the P wave seconds before the S wave arrives.

Mongolian farmer discovers hundreds of his sheep have been walking in a circle continuously for 12 Days. pic.twitter.com/QzydRTaYrH — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 7, 2023

On Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake stuck Syria and Turkey leaving over 33,000 people killed till this moment and injuring dozens of thousands.

Rescue workers stopped looking for survivors in rebel-held areas of northwest Syria, the White Helmets volunteer organization revealed.