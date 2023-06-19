Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan to be released

ALBAWABA - Following a productive three-day round of negotiations in Amman, the Yemeni government and Houthi armed delegations have reached an agreement to exchange a comprehensive list encompassing captives, abductees, and individuals reported missing in action on Sunday.

Notably, this deal will involve the release of Mohammed Qahtan, a prominent Yemeni politician who serves as a member of the highest governing body within the Yemeni Congregation for Reform party (Islah), who has been forcibly detained from his home by the Houthis since April 5, 2015. His fate remains unknown since the Houthi-armed group took over the capital city of Sana'a in 2015. Now, he is set to be released as part of the implementation process.

Late on Sunday, the head of the Yemeni government negotiating team involved in the prisoner file, Majid Fadhail stated in a series of tweets on his account that the Houthi delegation has agreed to release the politician Mohammed Qahtan in a future exchange operation. However, as of the time this news was published, the Houthi group has not made any statements regarding this matter. The successful outcome of these talks marks a significant step towards resolving the humanitarian crisis and fostering reconciliation in Yemen.

أختتمت اليوم و باجواء ايجابيه جولة المشاورات بعد الموافقة من وفد الحوثيين على تبادل السياسي الاستاذ محمد قحطان في اي عمليه تبادل قادمة.

طرحت عدة مقترحات للتبادل على ان يقوم كل طرف برفع هذه المقترحات لقيادته للموافقه عليها والعودة بعد العيد لجولة جديدة للاتفاق على تفاصيل التبادل… pic.twitter.com/xyiOGCYg7n — ماجد فضائل (@mfadail) June 18, 2023

On a related note, the Special Envoy's office for Yemen announced the conclusion of talks in Jordan between the Yemeni government and the Houthis on prisoners and detainees. Further discussions will be held after reviewing proposals with their leaders. The positive progress made in releasing many prisoners in March prompted the parties to engage in serious and responsible discussions. They agreed to continue discussing proposals and consult with their leaders to reach a detailed plan for implementation.