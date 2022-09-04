Eager Lion Exercises Kick Off in Jordan With Forces From 26 States

A multi-national military exercise kicked off in Jordan on Sunday, according to Jordan's Armed Forces.

Military forces from 29 countries, including the United States, Kuwait and many others are taking part in this year's Eager Lion exercises for 2022. The head of the Kingdom’s Military Information Directorate Mustafa Al-Hiyari said outlined the scope of the exercises.

Jordan hosts U.S. forces and partner nations for premiere Exercise Eager Lionhttps://t.co/15rv5sgQYO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 4, 2022

The objective of the 10-day military training exercises which last till 15 September is to raise the preparedness and field expertise of the forces of the participating countries.

“A multi-national military exercise kicked off in #Jordan on Sunday, according to the #Jordanian military. Forces from 29 countries, including the #USA, are taking part in the #EagerLion2022, military spokesman Mustafa Hiyari told a press conference.” https://t.co/SI5SeVFqPi — David Soiza (@SoizaDavid) September 4, 2022

The Eager Lion exercises have long become part of the Jordan military agenda that first started in 2011 and includes 4,300 military personnel and 1,000 civilian officers.

Two B52 today in jordan. Eager Lion 2022 pic.twitter.com/gVPPDYF1lS — فينكس (@ghaith_raed) September 4, 2022

The Eager Lion exercise includes ground, naval and air military trainings.