Talk to Erdogan! Arab woman harassed in Turkey

ALBAWABA - An Arab woman was harassed during her latest trip to Turkey in a clip that was shared online with huge criticism against rising racism against Arabs.

In the clip that was believed to be taken in one of the branches of McDonald's, a Gulf woman was shouting at another woman and telling her not to interfere accusing her of being "rude."

The Arab woman maintained: "He is rude and you are also rude." When their tones begin to highly increase the Gulf woman said: "You shut up. If you have a problem go talk to Erdogan and close tourism."

According to some social media users, the Arab woman might be in line to order food when the man who appeared in the video standing next to the cashier was believed to push her and take her place.

سوري بس يستاهل و احس البنت شافت وايد عنصرية لين انفجرت مستحيل هالموقف اللي خلاها تعصب هالكثر https://t.co/J9R6zPPH5v August 9, 2023

The video has gained wide and mixed reactions online where some called the Arab woman brave for standing up against harassment in Turkey amid growing attacks on Arab nationals in the country.

A person wrote: "Videos which are being shared online are very annoying the amount of hate and racism people face in Turkey especially Arabs are uncountable and measures should be taken to stop them."

However, other people commented criticizing people who are still going to Turkey despite the latest hate incidents some people are facing when they go to Istanbul, especially after a Yemeni kid was beaten harshly by 50 Turks in the capital.

Before that, a Syrian man who worked at a market was also beaten to death by a Turkish.