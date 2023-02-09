  1. Home
Earthquake strikes Indonesia, kills 4

ALBAWABA - An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Indonesian archipelago on Thursday, but it did not trigger a tsunami warning. 

The epicenter was 1 kilometer from Jayapura, the capital of the Indonesian province of Papua, and at a depth of 10 kilometer, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency (BMKG).

A preliminary toll counted four people killed under several collapsed or damaged buildings and houses.

International media outlets said the four victims, all women, were in a floating cafe in the sea when the earthquake occurred, and they failed to leave the coffee shop before it collapsed into the sea.

Information suggested that the earthquake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, sending frightened people into the streets.

No warnings have been issued of the possibility of a tsunami in the area.

Several aftershocks occurred after the main shock, where others are still possible over the coming period.

Some 1,079 earthquakes were recorded around Jayapura since the beginning of 2023, 132 of which were felt by residents.

