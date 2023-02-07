Earthquake strikes Philippines

  1. Home
Published February 7th, 2023 - 03:20 GMT
ALBAWABA - A 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes the Philippines on Tuesday, media reported

According to sources, the earthquake took place in Daet, Camarines Norte, Bicol, Philippines at 1:05 p.m. local time. The earthquake was also reported by the United States Geological Survey.

This comes at a time when rescue teams and assistance were sent by the Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to help victims in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The Philippine embassy in Ankara said no Filipino was reported killed in the earthquake.

