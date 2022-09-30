  1. Home
  3. Education Centre Explosion Kills 19 in Afghanistan

Education Centre Explosion Kills 19 in Afghanistan

Published September 30th, 2022 - 06:07 GMT
education centre

At least 19 people were killed in a last that targeted an education centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul on Friday morning, BBC reported.

Several others were reported injured in the explosion that hit Kaaj education centre in the Dashte Barchi area.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility of the attack on Afghan's education centre.

