Education Centre Explosion Kills 19 in Afghanistan

At least 19 people were killed in a last that targeted an education centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul on Friday morning, BBC reported.

Several others were reported injured in the explosion that hit Kaaj education centre in the Dashte Barchi area.

An explosion hit Kaaj education centre in west Kabul, killing & wounding many teenage Hazara students. Massacring Hazaras has become normalised. No one cares anymore. No one gets punished. Every time the world looks away. Hazaras are not safe in Afghanistan. #StopHazaraGenocide — Hamidullah (@HamidullahRezae) September 30, 2022

No group has yet claimed the responsibility of the attack on Afghan's education centre.