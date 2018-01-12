Egypt’s Ex-Army Chief to Run in Elections
Egypt's upcoming election has been widely mocked for being a farce. (AFP/File)
Follow >
Click here to add Air Defense Faculty as an alert
Disable alert for Air Defense Faculty,
Click here to add Anadolu Agency as an alert
Disable alert for Anadolu Agency,
Click here to add Arabism Egypt Party as an alert
Disable alert for Arabism Egypt Party,
Click here to add Mohamed Morsi as an alert
Disable alert for Mohamed Morsi,
Click here to add Mohammed Hussein Tantawi as an alert
Disable alert for Mohammed Hussein Tantawi,
Click here to add Sami Anan as an alert
Disable alert for Sami Anan,
Click here to add Sami Balah as an alert
Disable alert for Sami Balah,
Click here to add U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an alert
Disable alert for U.S. Securities and Exchan ...
Egypt’s former military chief of staff Sami Anan, will run in Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, the former military general’s party said.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency by phone, Sami Balah, Sec-Gen. of Arabism Egypt Party, said that the supreme committee of the party approved a decision of choosing Anan - founder of the party- to run in presidential election.
Born in February 1948, Anan held many posts in Egyptian armed forces since his graduation from Air Defense Faculty in 1967.
- Double Standard: Sisi Imprisons Presidential Candidate for Wearing Military Uniform in Announcement
- If Egypt's Shafik Drops Out, Who Dares to Run for President Against Sisi?
He participated in October 1973 war, between Egypt and Israel, and was promoted to military positions, until he became commander of the air defense forces, before becoming chief of staff in 2005.
In August 2012, Mohamed Morsi sacked Annan, along with former defense minister Mohammed Hussein Tantawi.
In early July 2013, Anan resigned from his post as a presidential advisor, coinciding with demonstrations leading to the overthrow of Morsi.
Prior to the presidential election of 2014, Annan announced his intention to run, before revoking his decision a news conference stating "refusing to put himself in conflicts and schemes targeting Egypt and the armed forces."
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12