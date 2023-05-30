Breaking Headline

Moscow

Drone attacks target 2 buildings in Moscow

May 30th, 2023

ALBAWABA - Drone attacks target two residential buildings in Moscow, Russian local media outlets reported on Tuesday.Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed that “several drones” were destroyed by Russian air ...

Egypt and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties

Published May 30th, 2023 - 07:46 GMT
Erdogan, Sisi and Tamim
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as they are welcomed by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (2ndR) on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Handout / Press Office of the Presidency of Turkey / AFP)

ALBAWABA - In a statement released by the Egyptian presidency on Monday, Egypt and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties as both presidents Sisi and Erdogan agreed on "the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors,".

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke with Turkey's re-elected president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his win in the run-off presidential elections. The two presidents reaffirmed the strong historical ties that unite the two countries and peoples and committed to expanding bilateral relations and collaboration. 

In April, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian foreign minister, met with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey as both ministers agreed on raising the level of diplomatic relations in preparation for a summit between the two presidents.

 

