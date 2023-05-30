ALBAWABA - In a statement released by the Egyptian presidency on Monday, Egypt and Turkey to restore full diplomatic ties as both presidents Sisi and Erdogan agreed on "the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors,".

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke with Turkey's re-elected president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his win in the run-off presidential elections. The two presidents reaffirmed the strong historical ties that unite the two countries and peoples and committed to expanding bilateral relations and collaboration.

In April, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian foreign minister, met with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey as both ministers agreed on raising the level of diplomatic relations in preparation for a summit between the two presidents.