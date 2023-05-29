Warmer Egypt-Iran ties are on the horizon

ALBAWABA - Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tareq that he welcomes stronger diplomatic ties with Egypt. Both countries have maintained diplomatic contact, even though their ties have been going under the weather.

Khamenei's remarks come as Middle Eastern countries, particularly Egypt, work towards less tension in the region. Saudi Arabia and Iran decided to restore diplomatic relations in March after years of enmity, according to a deal brokered by China.

According to Press TV, a state-owned news network, Khamenei said: “These issues are the outcome of the Raeisi administration’s good policy to develop and strengthen relations with neighbors and regional states.”

On his end, Omani Sultan, Haitham bin Tareq, emphasized the importance of the efforts Muscat puts in strengthening its relationships with neighboring countries, especially with Iran.

During the talks in Tehran, the two sides shared perspectives on a variety of areas of collaboration, in hopes that the talks will continue to broaden and produce meaningful results.