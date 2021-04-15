Egypt Calls on The UN to Stop Ethiopia's Unilateral Action on The GERD

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has sent letters to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council chief and the president of the UN General Assembly, explaining the latest developments and the stages of negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The #AU says that 'progress' has been made in negotiations over #Ethiopia's controversial Great #Renaissance Dam on the Nile but an #Egyptian negotiator says his country is ready for 'unilateral action' if talks stallhttps://t.co/GluFapzZQH — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) July 25, 2020

Shoukry also discussed the issue with Guterres in a phone call, during which he stressed the gravity of Ethiopia’s unilateral actions toward the second filling of the dam without reaching a legally binding agreement and how this would impact the stability and the security of the region.



Shoukry highlighted the importance of the UN and its agencies’ roles in contributing to resuming negotiations and reaching a deal, as well as offering support to the African Union.

Ethiopia started building the dam, 1.8 kilometers in length, in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will imperil its supplies of water from the River Nile. Sudan, meanwhile, is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

#Sudan's Minister of Irrigation says his country will protect its interests and the safety of its citizens with all possible options against any unilateral action on #Ethiopia's Nile dam. #GERD pic.twitter.com/t81FlEULdQ — Morad News (@MoradNews) April 8, 2021

Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of the three countries.

