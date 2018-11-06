Egypt Cancels Visit of Brazil's Foreign Minister Over Israel Embassy Move

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro (Photo/ AFP)

Egypt has postponed a scheduled visit by Brazilian foreign minister in apparent protest at the new Brazilian government’s decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

Brazilian top diplomat Aloysio Nunes Ferreiran was going to visit Cairo from November 8 to 11 and hold talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as well as his counterpart.

However, the visit was postponed by the Egyptian foreign ministry which cited problems with the South American diplomat’s agenda.

Two diplomatic sources told Reuters that the decision was made in protest at Brazilian far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s bid to relocate the country’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said no new date has been proposed, signaling Cairo's discontent with Bolsonaro's proposal.

Bolsonaro, an admirer of US President Donald Trump, told a news conference last Thursday that he saw no problem in such a move, as he had also promoted the idea during his campaign.

The new president's decision followed a similar move by Trump who recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's so-called capital and officially opened the US embassy in the city in May, sparking international outrage.

Many in Brazil have raised concerns about Bolsonaro’s plan, saying the move would hurt the country’s relations with Muslim nations.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned as “illegal” the decision, saying “the declaration was a flagrant violation of international law and of all relevant UN resolutions.”

On Friday, the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, called upon Bolsonaro to reverse his decision, terming it “an affront to the Palestinian people as well as Arab and Muslim nations.”

Jerusalem al-Quds was occupied by the Tel Aviv regime during the Six-Day War in the 1967, and is deemed the capital of a future Palestinian independent state.

This article has been adapted from its original source.