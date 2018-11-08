Egypt Court Sentences 8 ISIS Militants to Death in Absentia for Army Attack

Egyptian Army. (AFP/File Photo)

The military court in Ismailia sentenced Wednesday eight people to death in absentia on charges of membership in the ISIS-Sinai Province terrorist organization.

The court in northeast Egypt also sentenced 32 people to life imprisonment, while two others were given 15 years.

Two defendants were acquitted.

The accused were tried for killing 14 soldiers and attempting to kill 16 others.

All were identified as members of the Egyptian branch of ISIS, which has led an insurgency in North Sinai and carried out several attacks across the country.

On the other hand, the Cairo Criminal Court said the trial of the deposed former president, Mohamed Morsi, and 28 others, in the 2011 prison break case was postponed to December 2.

Until then, it will continue to hear witness testimonies, which will include former President Hosni Mubarak. Ex-Interior Minister Habib al-Adli has already testified in the case.

The defendants include Morsi, 27 Muslim Brotherhood leaders, members of the Palestinian Hamas Movement and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

During Wednesday’s session, head of the Border Guard Intelligence in Arish said that those accused of abducting three police officers in northern Sinai requested the release of Mohamed al-Zawahri (al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri’s brother) and a number of other militants in return for releasing the kidnapped officers.

Another department of the Cairo Criminal Court had sentenced to death Morsi, Muslim Brotherhood Supreme Guide and Spiritual Leader Mohamed Badie, his deputy Rashad al-Bayoumi, member of the Guidance Bureau Mohyi Hamed, speaker of Egypt's dissolved Islamist-dominated parliament Mohamed Saad al-Katatni and Muslim Brotherhood leader Essam al-Aryan.

It had also sentenced 20 other defendants to life imprisonment, but the Court of Cassation overturned the sentences and ordered a retrial before a new court department.

The prosecution said the defendants in the case, which dates back to 2011, have "participated in the planning and execution of the incursion into Wadi Natroun prison and attack on security installations, in agreement with Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah."

Meanwhile, the Southern Cairo Criminal Court sentenced two police secretaries to three years in jail for inciting citizens against the interior ministry.

The same court sentenced on April 28 the same defendants to five years in prison in absentia before being brought to trial.

