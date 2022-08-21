Egypt: Covid-19 Cases Decline by 60%

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt, Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, announced Saturday that there has been a decrease in the number of coronavirus infections by up to 60 percent.

The number of deaths is also declining, he added.

“We had a reservation about the term sixth wave, so not every increase in the number of coronavirus infections means that we have entered a new wave,” he said.

The ministry directed that the guidelines committee should complete its mission to develop treatment protocols related to all diseases, he added, and update them in line with global and modern treatment protocols.

Doing so not just for the coronavirus would raise the rates of recovery from various types of diseases across the country inside hospitals, he noted.



Egypt hits herd immunity

The Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, said earlier this month that Egypt reached herd immunity, but it is not absolute and eternal immunity.

He pointed out that the percentage of those who received the vaccination in the age group of 18 years and over reaches 90 percent, pointing out that 65 percent of the age group from 18 years and over were vaccinated; with a first dose or/ and a second dose.

He continued, “We were able to administer nearly 93 million vaccine shots, and we reached nearly 45 million first doses, 38 million second doses, and 7 million booster doses.”

This article is adapted from its original source.