Egypt: Detained Al Jazeera Journalists Released

Egyptian authorities on Wednesday ordered the release of Al-Jazeera journalists held by Cairo, according to a local official.

"I welcome the decision of the Egyptian Public Prosecution to release the journalists of Al Jazeera who were placed in pre-trial custody," Tarek al-Awady, a member of Egypt’s Presidential Pardon Committee, said on his Facebook account.

He, however, did not provide any further details.

Local media earlier reported that Egyptian prosecutors have released Al Jazeera reporter Ahmed Al-Najdy from detention.

Al-Najdy was arrested by Egyptian authorities on accusations of spreading false news.

There was no confirmation yet from Egyptian authorities.

According to the Doha-based television, there are four Al Jazeera journalists held by Egyptian authorities.

On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi concluded a two-day visit to Qatar, his first visit to the Gulf nation since he came to power in 2014.

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021 following the signing of a reconciliation agreement in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, which brought down the curtain on the Gulf crisis that broke out in summer of 2017.