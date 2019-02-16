Egypt Foil 'Home-Made Bomb' on Security Forces in Cairo's Giza

Egyptian member of the armed forces in northern Sinai. (AFP/ File)

Egyptian authorities thwarted an attempt to target security forces with a home-made bomb in Cairo's western Giza district on Friday, the interior ministry said.

It said members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood had targeted a security patrol near al-Istiqama mosque, and that explosives experts had dismantled the device. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Two local security sources told Reuters that a device exploded during an attempt to defuse it. Videos circulating on social media showed a blast in a cordoned-off area under a large concrete bridge.

The sources said two policemen and three civilians suffered minor injuries from the blast and that two other devices had been defused nearby.

Police sealed off the entire district and diverted traffic as security forces searched for the culprits.





