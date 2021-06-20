Egypt is 'More' Furious With Ethiopia But Why?

In the decade since Ethiopia announced it was going to build Africa’s biggest hydropower dam on the Blue Nile, the source of the bulk of Egypt’s water, the prospect has loomed over Egyptians as an existential threat.

Ethiopia's intention to build military bases in the Red Sea further fueled tensions with Egypt over the controversial dam Addis Ababa is building on the Blue Nile https://t.co/AwmWMJwe6x by @AhmedGomaa252 — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) June 19, 2021

For 10 years Ethiopia has failed to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan, its two downstream neighbors, on how quickly its vast reservoir should be filled, and how the electricity-generating Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be operated in the years to come. Now, on the eve of the anticipated annual summer rains that fall on the Ethiopian Highlands, the dam is all but complete and filling is about to begin in earnest.



This article has been adapted from its original source.