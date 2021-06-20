  1. Home
  3. Egypt is 'More' Furious With Ethiopia But Why?

Published June 20th, 2021 - 07:40 GMT
Biggest hydropower dam on the Blue Nile will be built be Ethiopia
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly (R) and his Sudanese counterpart Abdalla Hamdok give a joint press conference after meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 11, 2021. - SELMAN ELOTEFY/AFP via Getty Images
Highlights
Blue Nile is expected to get its biggest hydropower dam.

In the decade since Ethiopia announced it was going to build Africa’s biggest hydropower dam on the Blue Nile, the source of the bulk of Egypt’s water, the prospect has loomed over Egyptians as an existential threat.

For 10 years Ethiopia has failed to reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan, its two downstream neighbors, on how quickly its vast reservoir should be filled, and how the electricity-generating Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be operated in the years to come. Now, on the eve of the anticipated annual summer rains that fall on the Ethiopian Highlands, the dam is all but complete and filling is about to begin in earnest.


