Egypt Passes Death, Jail Sentences on 6 Linked to Tanta Terror Cell

Egyptian riot policemen stand guard outside the constitutional court in Cairo. (AFP/File)

An Egyptian court issued on Saturday death and prison sentences against six suspects over their links to the so-called “Tanta terror cell” that targeted the military and police in the western province.

The Cairo criminal court found that the suspects formed a terrorist cell aimed at violating the constitution and rule of law, as well as obstructing state institutions from performing their duties.

It also sought to attack personal liberties of the people and harm national unity and social peace.

