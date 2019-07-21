Egypt Ready to Confront 'Terrorism and Organized Crime'

Egypt's Interior Minister Major General Mahmoud Tawfik vowed Saturday to keep the police in action and to offer “sacrifices” alongside the army to confront “the dangers of terrorism and organized crime.”

Addressing a graduation ceremony at the police academy, he stressed police forces “have been keen to use the latest mechanisms and techniques to establish a sophisticated security system.”

The event was attended by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and several senior officials.

The minister also spoke about what he called “foreign-backed plots,” adding that the police is decisively confronting conspiracies to thwart endless attempts to plant sedition and spread rumors.

He stressed that these attempts aim at destabilizing Egypt.

Tawfik also shed light on “the most difficult international challenges and the turbulent regional environment,” noting that the world has witnessed “the extent to which Egypt enjoys stability, which contributed to the success of organizing international and regional conferences and championships.”





He highlighted the police’s sacrifices, saying that they have been working around the clock to maintain security and fight terrorism.

Addressing the new graduates, Tawfik said they should take advantage of the support provided by the state to the police force to continue implementing programs to develop and modernize various areas of security work.

“Security training system in the ministry has relied on developing the concept of functional specialization,” he remarked.

This article has been adapted from its original source.