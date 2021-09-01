Egypt Reaffirms its Call For Foreign Forces to Leave Libya

Egypt reaffirmed the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries.

Addressing a conference on Monday attended by Libya’s neighboring countries and hosted by Algeria, Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, emphasized Cairo’s “firm position toward strengthening the structure of security and stability in Libya.”

Algeria meeting calls for exit of mercenaries, foreign forces from #Libyahttps://t.co/C7spYgGHWs pic.twitter.com/VB7rYrOAT9 — Daily News Egypt (@DailyNewsEgypt) August 31, 2021

Shoukry said Egypt has always called for the “necessity of giving priority to political solutions to preserve the unity of Libya and its institutions” to achieve a “comprehensive settlement” that takes into account all aspects of the issue, according to Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.



Shoukry stressed the important role entrusted to Libya’s neighbors to achieve “the legitimate aspirations of its people” toward rebuilding their state.

He praised the achievements of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee — made up of five senior military officers from the Libyan government and five chosen by military leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar — the latest of which was the opening of the coastal road between the east and the west of the country.

#Egypt reiterates its call for the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries in #Libya. https://t.co/kjUdYHapsN pic.twitter.com/77XHGSr1q7 — Arab News (@arabnews) September 1, 2021

He highlighted the need to spur preparations for holding the elections on Dec. 24, following the Libyan road map “in a manner that leads to comprehensive and credible political process, ending the extended transitional period.”