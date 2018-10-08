Egypt Reopens Rafah Border on Gaza Strip After 3-day Closure

Portraits of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas hang at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Gaza Strip Disable alert for Gaza Follow >

The Egyptian authorities decided to open the Rafah crossing, on the Egyptian-Palestinian borders in the southern besieged Gaza Strip, on Monday.

The Rafah crossing administration said that the crossing was closed on Friday and Saturday for the weekend, while the Egyptian authorities closed it on Sunday for the 45th anniversary of the October War Egyptian victory against Israel.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Interior in Gaza announced the names of Palestinians registered on waiting lists to travel, via the crossing, on Monday.

There are three crossings into the Gaza Strip and one of them is the Gaza-Egypt crossing known as the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which is specifically used for pedestrians.

Without access to the Rafah crossing, many Palestinians in Gaza must depend on the Israeli-controlled Erez crossing to exit the besieged territory.





This article has been adapted from its original source.