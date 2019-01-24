Egypt Steps Up Security Before 8th Anniversary of 2011 Uprising

Egypt uprising anniversary (Twitter)

The Egyptian authorities on Wednesday stepped up security in and around the country's public spaces two days before the eighth anniversary of the 2011 uprising that forced autocratic President Hosni Mubarak to step down after 30 years in power.

In a statement posted on Facebook, army spokesman Tamer Rifai said the Egyptian military had taken, in coordination with the Interior Ministry, “all necessary precautions for securing [Friday’s] celebrations marking the eighth anniversary of the January 25 Revolution and Police Day”.

He added: “Army field brigades have finalized preparations for safeguarding the citizenry and important institutions of state.”

Security has been ratcheted up in Cairo’s iconic Tahrir Square -- the epicenter of the 2011 uprising -- and in Egypt’s urban Giza and Qalioubiya provinces.

On Jan. 25, 2011, Egyptians took to the streets in massive numbers to protest rampant government corruption and police brutality.

After 18 days of unabated protests, Mubarak was forced to relinquish executive authority to Egypt’s powerful military establishment.

Eight years on, however, protesters’ demands for “bread, freedom and social justice” have gone largely unmet, according to critics of Egypt’s current regime.

