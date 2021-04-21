Egypt Train Accident's Death Toll up to 23

  1. Home
Published April 21st, 2021 - 04:31 GMT
Train death toll rises to 23
The train accident north of Cairo on April 18 left 11 people dead and 98 others injured, after it derailed off its tracks heading northwards from the capital Cairo, the health ministry said, in the latest railway disaster. Eight carriages derailed off the tracks as the train headed to Mansoura, about 130 kilometres north of Cairo. Ayman AREF / AFP
Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in province of Qalyubia.

The death toll from a train derailment over the weekend in Egypt’s Qalyubia province has risen to 23, the prosecutor-general's office said Tuesday. 

The number of injured totaled 139, it said in a statement.

The statement said that as part of the investigation, along with 23 suspects, the decision to arrest the train driver and his assistant was made.


The Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Banha, north of Cairo.

Last month, 32 people lost their lives and 66 others sustained injuries in a train accident.

After the railway accidents, Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation announced Tuesday that extensive changes in positions were made in the National Railways Directorate.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


