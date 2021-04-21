Egypt Train Accident's Death Toll up to 23

The death toll from a train derailment over the weekend in Egypt’s Qalyubia province has risen to 23, the prosecutor-general's office said Tuesday.
The number of injured totaled 139, it said in a statement.
The statement said that as part of the investigation, along with 23 suspects, the decision to arrest the train driver and his assistant was made.
The Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Banha, north of Cairo.
Last month, 32 people lost their lives and 66 others sustained injuries in a train accident.
After the railway accidents, Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation announced Tuesday that extensive changes in positions were made in the National Railways Directorate.
