Egypt Train Accident's Death Toll up to 23

The death toll from a train derailment over the weekend in Egypt’s Qalyubia province has risen to 23, the prosecutor-general's office said Tuesday.

The number of injured totaled 139, it said in a statement.

Egypt's Sunday train accident killed 23, says public prosecutor https://t.co/lD5Vnn4itB pic.twitter.com/ZcYHHJ2Eqa — Reuters (@Reuters) April 21, 2021

The statement said that as part of the investigation, along with 23 suspects, the decision to arrest the train driver and his assistant was made.



The Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Banha, north of Cairo.

Last month, 32 people lost their lives and 66 others sustained injuries in a train accident.

After the railway accidents, Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation announced Tuesday that extensive changes in positions were made in the National Railways Directorate.