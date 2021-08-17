Egypt: University Staff, Students Must Be Vaccinated

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday, the vaccination must be for all university and school staff and students ahead of the new academic year, according to the Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Public schools are set to begin session on Saturday, October 9, while international school students are due back on September 12.

The government said in June it aims to vaccinate 40% of the 100 million population by the end of this year. #Egypt https://t.co/2aeAFj6OPB — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) August 14, 2021

The directive comes as some universities in Egypt are requiring proof of vaccination for staff and students, such as the American University in Cairo, who announced last week that only those who are vaccinated may enter campus.



As of August 10, Egypt’s vaccination campaign has administered a total of 5.7 million doses, according to World Health Organization data.

The country has a population of 104 million.

Egypt receives first batch of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine https://t.co/pCY2MD5TAb pic.twitter.com/7xXos3fexN — Ahram Online (@ahramonline) August 9, 2021

The campaign aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its citizens by the end of 2021. Ministry workers have visited public markets, public transportation, places of worship, salons, cafes, shops, gathering spaces, and villages to educate the public on the vaccine and encourage them to sign up for the jab.