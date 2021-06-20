  1. Home
  3. Egypt Urges New Israeli FM to Move Stalemate With Palestinians

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Amman, Jordan on 19 July 2020 [MUHAMMAD HAMED/POOL/AFP/Getty Images]
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on his new Israeli counterpart, alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, to move the current stalemate between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to launch a comprehensive negotiation process to help ensure the region’s stability.

This came during a phone call that Shoukry received from Lapid, during which the Egyptian Foreign Minister congratulated his Israeli counterpart on assuming his new position.


Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said that Shoukry affirmed that Egypt will continue to play its role in supporting all efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Shoukry also stressed the need to prevent an escalation of tension between the two parties which threatens to worsen the situation again, as well as to push forward reconstruction efforts and development support for the rest of the Palestinian territories.

He stressed Cairo’s keenness to move towards achieving security and stability for all the peoples of the region.

