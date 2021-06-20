Egypt Urges New Israeli FM to Move Stalemate With Palestinians

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on his new Israeli counterpart, alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, to move the current stalemate between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to launch a comprehensive negotiation process to help ensure the region’s stability.

#Egypt reached out to #Israel to calm tensions in #Jerusalem but was met with indifference, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry tells an emergency Arab League meeting on the crisis.https://t.co/X5y57dHXU9 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 12, 2021

This came during a phone call that Shoukry received from Lapid, during which the Egyptian Foreign Minister congratulated his Israeli counterpart on assuming his new position.



Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez said that Shoukry affirmed that Egypt will continue to play its role in supporting all efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Shoukry also stressed the need to prevent an escalation of tension between the two parties which threatens to worsen the situation again, as well as to push forward reconstruction efforts and development support for the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Same Sameh Shoukry. Same government. Same Palestine. Same Israel. Same violations. But 2 things have changed since last year: Trump is gone, and we’re less attached to UAE and MBZ. And just like that #Egypt suddenly found its voice on Palestinian rights again. Hope it sticks https://t.co/ThrXJ0qtN2 — hossam bahgat (@hossambahgat) May 12, 2021

He stressed Cairo’s keenness to move towards achieving security and stability for all the peoples of the region.

This article has been adapted from its original source.