Egypt Vows $500 Million to Rebuild 'Destroyed' Gaza

Egypt is allocating $500 million for reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes, with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi saying that specialist Egyptian firms would contribute to the rebuilding efforts.

“We will work to solve the crisis,” El-Sisi said on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. “There is hope for collective action to end the conflict.”

Egypt has pledged $500 million towards the reconstruction of the Gaza strip following Israeli airstrikes. Without wanting to sound glib, opening the Rafah border crossing more and allowing more goods in might be more constructive. https://t.co/foMosLRNcW — Ruth Michaelson (@msrmichaelson) May 18, 2021

El-Sisi has ordered the government to coordinate with Palestinians in Gaza to find out what their needs are and fulfill them.



Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing through which travelers, students and those wishing to receive medical treatment have begun arriving.

Palestinians injured in the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip began to arrive into Egypt for medical treatment via the border crossing at Rafah on Monday, the eighth consecutive day of Israeli airstrikes. https://t.co/sGjG0Cqky2 — Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) May 17, 2021

Egypt is leading mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

