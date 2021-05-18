How to Write An Arabic Pro-Palestinian Content Without Getting Banned on Facebook?

Activists have found their path to support Palestine and share pro-Palestinian content on Facebook without being banned or getting their post deleted.

Facebook and Instagram use the same publishing algorithms, which have been targeting all the Arabic content in solidarity with the Palestinian people, as they claim are inconsistent with the laws of their alleged societ. However, activists are now using the old, original writing method for the Arabic script; Which is writing letters without dots.

Translation: “Death to Israel; Now the publishing algorithms are useless Mr. Mark. ”

Facebook will not be able to read or recognize any Arabic words without dots; activists and pro-Palestinians have found that a good way to circumvent publishing algorithms, but unfortunately it only works for Arabic content.

A Facebook page called “Seen (س)” shared a website which is able to transfer all your Arabic words or sentences to a dotless narratives in order to help Arabic content writers who support the Palestinian cause to freely share all their thoughts on Facebook and Instagram.