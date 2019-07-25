Egyptian Actor Farouk Al-Fishawi Dies at The Age of 67

  1. Home
Published July 25th, 2019 - 07:12 GMT
Egyptian Actor Farouk Al-Fishawi Passes Away, Aged 67 (Twitter)
Last October, Al-Fishawi announced he was diagnosed with cancer at the Alexandria Film Festival.

Renowned Egyptian actor, Farouk Al-Fishawi, died in the early hours of Thursday at a local hospital in Cairo. 

The star, who died at the age of 67, went into a coma on Wednesday night due to liver failure, according to local media.

Last October, Al-Fishawi announced he was diagnosed with cancer at the Alexandria Film Festival.


“After some tests and radiation, my doctor told me I have cancer…I will defeat it and I will attend the next session of the Alexandria Festival to be with you,” he said.

The acting legend starred in dozens of films and TV shows, but was most famous for his roles in “Al-Hanakeesh” and “Laylat El-Katl.”  

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

