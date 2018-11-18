Egyptian Delegates in Tel Aviv to Bolster Gaza Ceasefire

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest on November 16, 2018, on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, near the border with Israel. (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

An Egyptian security delegation has ended talks with Hamas and other factions in the Gaza Strip in an effort to the bolster ceasefire, following a violent round of fighting between Palestinian factions and Israel last week.

The delegation left the Strip on Saturday heading to Tel Aviv to complete the discussions.

The delegation has been trying to reinforce the latest deal and has taken pledges from Israel and the Palestinian factions not to violate it in order to avoid a possible war, informed sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Sources added that the delegation, headed by General Ahmad Abdel Khaliq, asked for an opportunity to resolve any outstanding issues, such as the implementation of humanitarian projects.

It said it first wants to stabilize the situation, make progress in regards to the fishing area issue and solve the electricity problem, sources stressed, adding that the delegation wants then to move on to efforts to easing and lifting the siege.

Egypt’s efforts follow its success in avoiding a potential war in the Strip last week, following a two-day round of fighting that witnessed an intense exchange of rocket fire.

Egypt has established a truce that was previously agreed upon and based on the 2014 agreement signed between Israel and Palestinian factions, ending 51 days of the longest and most violent Israeli war on Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The agreement is based on reaching calm from both parties and allowing the entrance of Qatari fuel, in addition to Doha’s grant to pay salaries for Hamas employees.

In exchange for that, both parties agreed to stop the Gaza border marches and attacks, including incendiary balloons, in return for the continued operation of the Rafah crossing for citizens and Kerem Shalom for goods, in addition to extending the fishing area to nine miles, and 12 nautical miles if the calm continues.

In its second phase, the awaited agreement includes a deal on the fate of Israeli soldiers and citizens held by Hamas and allows the reconstruction of Gaza and the full opening of all its crossing borders.

